Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,313,927 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,053 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 5.6% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $446,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 36,649 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,481,000 after acquiring an additional 10,686 shares during the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 71,226 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $24,255,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 48,380 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 112,661 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $38,365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,484 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT opened at $332.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $324.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.34.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

