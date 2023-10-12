Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,248 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.5% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $57,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quilter Plc lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.1% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 854,568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $847,979,281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 121,108 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $41,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 177,045 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $60,291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $332.42 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $324.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.34.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

