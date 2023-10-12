Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lifted by IFG Advisors LLC

IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,319 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.6% of IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,396,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,518,749 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $437,855,000 after acquiring an additional 94,563 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $332.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $324.81 and a 200-day moving average of $320.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.34.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

