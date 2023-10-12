Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAA. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.25.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 1.2 %

MAA opened at $134.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.51. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.59 and a 1-year high of $176.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.38%.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $146.84 per share, for a total transaction of $440,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,616,228.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.