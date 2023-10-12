MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 657.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Argus started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $566.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,333.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $523.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $529.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $508.18. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $385.00 and a one year high of $572.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. The business had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.38%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

