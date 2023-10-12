NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

NTST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research cut NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. TheStreet raised NETSTREIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NETSTREIT from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

NETSTREIT stock opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NETSTREIT has a 12-month low of $14.49 and a 12-month high of $20.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

