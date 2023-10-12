Northwest Bank & Trust Co Makes New $20.01 Million Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 103,163 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $20,010,000. Apple accounts for about 19.3% of Northwest Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $10,175,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.6% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 33,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

AAPL stock opened at $179.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 32,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total value of $5,694,258.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,788,259.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

