NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Stiles Financial Services Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

Stiles Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 3.9% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,102,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total transaction of $14,440,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,980,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total value of $14,440,243.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,980,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $468.06 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $502.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 113.06, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $449.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.45.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

