NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,057 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.1% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% during the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.9% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,159 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $468.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 113.06, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $449.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $389.96. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $502.66.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.45.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

