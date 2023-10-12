NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 53.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,950 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,494 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $440.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.45.

NVDA opened at $468.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $449.15 and its 200-day moving average is $389.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 113.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

