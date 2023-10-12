NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Levy Wealth Management Group LLC

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,076 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,904,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,056,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,763,663,000 after acquiring an additional 267,061 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,900,874,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,702,416 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,028,280,000 after acquiring an additional 322,662 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $468.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.06, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $502.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $449.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.96.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Citigroup boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $545.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total value of $13,329,615.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,495,686.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total value of $13,329,615.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,495,686.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.