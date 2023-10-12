NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,012 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. United Bank raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $929,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $468.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 113.06, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $502.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $449.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $389.96.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.45.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

