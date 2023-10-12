NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Raised by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 40.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,159 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 205.3% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $929,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $545.00 to $668.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $561.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $468.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $502.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $449.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

