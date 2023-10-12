ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 45.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,380,451,000 after buying an additional 99,064,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 5.5% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,681,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $961,603,000 after buying an additional 607,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,271,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $761,615,000 after buying an additional 136,908 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after buying an additional 6,057,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas lowered ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,795,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,342 shares of company stock worth $3,800,146. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ON opened at $95.14 on Thursday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $54.93 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.64. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.77.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

