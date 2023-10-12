Pacific Sage Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pacific Sage Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,874 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.0% of Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. CICC Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.30.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $131.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $145.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.56 and a 200-day moving average of $123.52. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.80, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at $74,828,198.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,828,198.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

