Parker Financial LLC Has $579,000 Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Parker Financial LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 56.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.4% of Parker Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Parker Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Redburn Partners lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $144.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.30.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $131.83 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $145.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.56 and a 200-day moving average of $123.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,207,763. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

