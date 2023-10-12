PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.62

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZCGet Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.62 and traded as low as $6.65. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III shares last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 89,839 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average of $7.62.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. This is a positive change from PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

