PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.62

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.62 and traded as low as $6.65. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III shares last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 89,839 shares changing hands.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average of $7.62.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. This is a positive change from PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

