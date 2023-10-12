PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.62

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.62 and traded as low as $6.65. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III shares last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 89,839 shares changing hands.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Trading Up 0.9 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average of $7.62.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. This is a positive change from PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- The Most Explosive EV Brand Out There, Buffett & Dalio Certified
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.