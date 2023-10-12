Piper Sandler Lowers e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $152.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $164.00 to $152.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ELF. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.42.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 3.2 %

ELF opened at $105.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.38. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.43 and its 200 day moving average is $107.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.54.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $216.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.92 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 26.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $1,138,485.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,671 shares in the company, valued at $13,618,359.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tiffany F. Daniele sold 1,253 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $174,279.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,440.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $1,138,485.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,671 shares in the company, valued at $13,618,359.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,841 shares of company stock valued at $17,556,330. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth $891,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

