Planning Center Inc. Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Planning Center Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,312 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.4% of Planning Center Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Planning Center Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. State Street Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383,502 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $131.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.30.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

