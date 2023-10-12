PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,297 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.4% of PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $468.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.96. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $502.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 113.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Argus increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $561.45.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

