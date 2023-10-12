Purus Wealth Management LLC Sells 350 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Purus Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.0% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $8,335,063,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $140.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $141.11.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,530,462 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alphabet from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

