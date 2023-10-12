Range Financial Group LLC Reduces Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Range Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,366 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Microsoft by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 112,661 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $38,365,000 after buying an additional 19,484 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 168,248 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,295,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 854,568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $847,979,281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 121,108 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $41,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $347.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.34.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.2 %

Microsoft stock opened at $332.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $324.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.