Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,896 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.2% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $144.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.30.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $131.83 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $145.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

