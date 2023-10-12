Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of RNMBY stock opened at $55.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.17 and a 200-day moving average of $55.49. Rheinmetall has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $61.36.

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

