Rivian Automotive’s (RIVN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $31.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 60.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.59. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.98.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.34. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 200.97% and a negative return on equity of 38.91%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.89) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 208.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $79,143.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $930,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,020 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 32.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,126,728 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $528,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427,507 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $228,175,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 22.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,704,572 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $194,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,922 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,777,340 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $491,214,000 after purchasing an additional 221,383 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

