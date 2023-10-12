Round Rock Advisors LLC Sells 594 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Round Rock Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, September 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $131.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.52. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $145.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

