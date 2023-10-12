Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Has $7.45 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,871 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.9% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $332.42 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $366.78. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.83.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.34.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

