Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) PT Lowered to $48.00

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

SLGN stock opened at $41.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78. Silgan has a 1 year low of $40.59 and a 1 year high of $55.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.62.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $443,169.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,167.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $443,169.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,167.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $133,396.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Silgan by 234.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Silgan by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Silgan by 1,087.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 30.4% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

