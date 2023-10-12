Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Sonoco Products Stock Up 0.0 %

SON opened at $53.96 on Tuesday. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $52.84 and a twelve month high of $64.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.22. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 6.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonoco Products

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SON. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 27,157 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

