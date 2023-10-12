Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $140.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $141.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.37.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,530,462 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

