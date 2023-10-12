Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in agilon health were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in agilon health by 63.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 244,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 57,950 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of agilon health in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at agilon health

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $338,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,751.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $488,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,621.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $338,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,751.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,325 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on agilon health from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on agilon health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.11.

agilon health Trading Down 1.4 %

AGL opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. agilon health, inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $29.44.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. Analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

