Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 6,120 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 144.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,012,000 after purchasing an additional 526,776 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 18.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,362,000 after acquiring an additional 307,667 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,999,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,744,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,809,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,007,000 after acquiring an additional 108,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WOR stock opened at $61.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.33. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $77.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Worthington Industries Dividend Announcement

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 6.14%. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Worthington Industries news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 32,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $2,385,931.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 174,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,830,597.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,592 over the last ninety days. 38.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WOR has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Worthington Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Worthington Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Worthington Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, laser welded solutions, electrical steel laminations and manufactured consumer, building and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

