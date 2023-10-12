Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,036,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,366,000 after purchasing an additional 333,255 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $843,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,273,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 467,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,056,000 after buying an additional 92,320 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $54.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 4.35. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $79.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.29.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $374.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.62 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

