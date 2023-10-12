Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $725,000 Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,434 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 230.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 767.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 423.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.60.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $93.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.51. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $68.67 and a 1-year high of $96.88. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.69). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 82.31%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Broadband news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $104,442.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,982,434.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Articles

