Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $737,000 Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 90.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,268 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Equitable were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Equitable by 333.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 9.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 236.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Stock Performance

EQH opened at $28.28 on Thursday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.71.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Equitable from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Equitable from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Equitable in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Equitable from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.11.

Equitable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

