Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $745,000 Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,406 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Unity Software were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Insider Activity at Unity Software

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 372,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,744,239.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 372,833 shares in the company, valued at $11,744,239.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $3,436,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,376,459 shares in the company, valued at $63,069,351.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 586,814 shares of company stock valued at $23,214,139 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Stock Performance

NYSE:U opened at $30.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average is $34.81. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 2.42.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $533.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.80 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.24.

Get Our Latest Report on U

Unity Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.