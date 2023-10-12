Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,468 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,082 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fluor were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fluor by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 38,945 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fluor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Fluor by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fluor by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after purchasing an additional 571,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Fluor by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Fluor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.57.

Fluor Stock Performance

NYSE:FLR opened at $37.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -94.33 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.31.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

