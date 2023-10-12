Torray Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,393 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Torray Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,287 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.9% of Torray Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $131.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $145.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.80, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.30.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

