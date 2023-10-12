Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,506 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Victory Capital were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Victory Capital

In related news, CEO David Craig Brown sold 20,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $696,397.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,054,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,929,615.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VCTR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $31.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.03. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $34.97.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Victory Capital had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $204.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.11 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.91%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

