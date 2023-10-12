Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,388 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.1% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.8% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VMC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.50.

NYSE VMC opened at $214.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.56. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $147.64 and a twelve month high of $229.75. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.68%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

