Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Buys 158 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,180 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.2% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $10,175,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.6% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 33,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,574,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.4% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 487,614 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $94,583,000 after buying an additional 29,474 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.54.

Apple Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $179.80 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $19,237,944.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.