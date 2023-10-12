Wendell David Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wendell David Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 18.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,847,235 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $240,279,000 after acquiring an additional 284,312 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 12,312 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 52,874 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 12,542 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 15.5% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 31,108 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $131.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.52. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $145.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.30.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

