Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Stake Cut by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter worth about $499,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Stock Performance

WLK opened at $125.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Westlake Co. has a 12-month low of $85.37 and a 12-month high of $138.39.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.52). Westlake had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Westlake news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $131,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Westlake from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Westlake from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp raised Westlake from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Westlake from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.71.

Westlake Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

