Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158,479 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Wipro were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WIT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 26.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,652,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,198,000 after buying an additional 4,951,534 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 265.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,704,000 after buying an additional 3,350,283 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,757,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,108,000 after buying an additional 2,621,127 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 29.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,657,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,749,000 after buying an additional 1,962,931 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the first quarter worth $10,052,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Wipro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wipro in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.70 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.30.

NYSE:WIT opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.80. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $5.31.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

