Accurate Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,335,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,530,462 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $138.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $141.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.