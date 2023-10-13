ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.80

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.80 and last traded at $20.52, with a volume of 303417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ACM Research from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $23.40 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ACM Research from $16.20 to $18.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.32.

ACM Research Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.18.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $144.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.32 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 9.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACM Research

In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 32,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $444,557.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 855,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,996.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Fuping Chen sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 32,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $444,557.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 855,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,842,996.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 257,098 shares of company stock valued at $4,184,957. 33.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACM Research

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ACM Research by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in ACM Research by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ACM Research by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 59.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Articles

