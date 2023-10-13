Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.44.

GOLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point raised their target price on Acushnet from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

In related news, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $953,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,090,064.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 17,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $953,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,090,064.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sean S. Sullivan sold 13,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $764,312.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,474,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Acushnet by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 248,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after buying an additional 43,220 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,016,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 16.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,201,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,705,000 after purchasing an additional 36,399 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Acushnet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $52.61 on Friday. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $61.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.69.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.16. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $689.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Acushnet will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 24.61%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

