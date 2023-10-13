Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.44.
GOLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point raised their target price on Acushnet from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on GOLF
Insider Transactions at Acushnet
Institutional Trading of Acushnet
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Acushnet by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 248,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after buying an additional 43,220 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,016,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 16.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,201,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,705,000 after purchasing an additional 36,399 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Acushnet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Acushnet Stock Performance
Shares of GOLF stock opened at $52.61 on Friday. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $61.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.69.
Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.16. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $689.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Acushnet will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Acushnet Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 24.61%.
Acushnet Company Profile
Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Acushnet
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.