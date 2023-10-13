AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Price Target Cut to $40.00

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ASIX. StockNews.com lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. CL King cut their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Shares of ASIX opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. AdvanSix has a twelve month low of $28.13 and a twelve month high of $44.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $427.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.67 million. Equities analysts forecast that AdvanSix will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $37,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,335 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $132,466.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,672.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $37,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,335 shares of company stock valued at $201,531. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 58.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 1.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 1.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

