Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADYYF. Berenberg Bank cut Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays raised shares of Adyen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Adyen in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:ADYYF opened at $785.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $966.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,402.85. Adyen has a 1-year low of $660.00 and a 1-year high of $1,886.00.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

