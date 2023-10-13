AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,681 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AECOM by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,881,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,361 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in AECOM by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,899,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,414,000 after acquiring an additional 119,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AECOM by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,564,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,888,000 after acquiring an additional 531,044 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AECOM by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,478,000 after purchasing an additional 972,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AECOM by 106,750.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,215 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AECOM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 78,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,898,308.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,256.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AECOM Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $82.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.07, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $68.08 and a fifty-two week high of $92.16.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

About AECOM

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.